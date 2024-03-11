70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person in critical condition following shooting in Tigerland area

2 hours 6 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2024 Mar 11, 2024 March 11, 2024 12:57 PM March 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Tigerland. 

Officials said the call came in shortly after 12 p.m.. One person was reported to be in critical condition and was taken to the hospital. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on a suspect or a possible motive. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days