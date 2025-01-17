61°
One person in critical condition after shooting on East Belfair Avenue and Fairfields Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on East Belfair Drive, according to emergency officials.
The shooting took place at East Belfair Drive cross of Fairfields Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
