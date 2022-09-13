70°
One person in critical condition after shooting at BREC Park on Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at the BREC Park along Evangeline Street on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m.. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
