One person in critical condition after shooting at BREC Park on Evangeline Street

1 hour 57 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 7:09 PM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at the BREC Park along Evangeline Street on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m.. One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information about the shooting has been released. 

