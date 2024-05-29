69°
One person hurt in shooting along Alco Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Alco Avenue on Tuesday evening.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. along Alco Avenue near Kolin Drive.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
