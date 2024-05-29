69°
One person hurt in shooting along Alco Avenue

2 hours 51 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 10:04 PM May 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Alco Avenue on Tuesday evening. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. along Alco Avenue near Kolin Drive. 

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

