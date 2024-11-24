62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hurt in interstate shooting Sunday night

Sunday, November 24 2024
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after their car was shot along a Baton Rouge interstate Sunday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle was shot multiple times on Interstate 110 around 6 p.m. The driver pulled off and stopped on Airline Highway at Beechwood Drive to call for help. Police told WBRZ it's not clear where the shooting happened.

The driver was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment. No more information was immediately available. 

