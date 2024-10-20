Latest Weather Blog
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — One person was found dead in a submerged vehicle in East Baton Rouge Parish early Sunday morning.
St. George Fire Department said their Diving Team and The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Harveston Way around 4 a.m. due to a vehicle in a pond.
When officials arrived they dove in and found one person who has been identified as Alex Gonzales-Hernandez, 40, dead inside the vehicle.
EBRSO said Gonzales' vehicle went off the roadway and through a wooden fence, the vehicle then continued traveling straight into a tree which snapped it in two. The vehicle then landed in the pond resulting in it being completely submerged.
The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
