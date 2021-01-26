63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person found dead in Packard Street house fire early Tuesday morning

2 hours 57 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 5:28 AM January 26, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Jan. 26) morning, a deadly fire broke out near Baton Rouge's Zion City area, in a residential area off Plank Road.

A representative of the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says one person is reportedly dead in connection with the fire.

Officials confirmed that the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m., in the 4900 block of Packard Street, and was contained around 5:40 a.m.

Eyewitnesses told firefighters they saw a man run into the home while it was consumed in flames. Officials say they are currently attempting to confirm this piece of information.

The name of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.

Investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article will be updated as officials proceed with their investigation of the deadly fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days