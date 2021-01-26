Latest Weather Blog
One person found dead in Packard Street house fire early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Jan. 26) morning, a deadly fire broke out near Baton Rouge's Zion City area, in a residential area off Plank Road.
A representative of the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says one person is reportedly dead in connection with the fire.
Officials confirmed that the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m., in the 4900 block of Packard Street, and was contained around 5:40 a.m.
Eyewitnesses told firefighters they saw a man run into the home while it was consumed in flames. Officials say they are currently attempting to confirm this piece of information.
The name of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.
Investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This article will be updated as officials proceed with their investigation of the deadly fire.
HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Fire Department are responding to a fire on Packard Street off of Plank Road that left one dead. Neighbors say they saw someone running into the home while it was in flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Watch 2une In for more details. @wbrz pic.twitter.com/aDw6aItpME— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) January 26, 2021
