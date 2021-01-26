One person found dead in Packard Street house fire early Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Jan. 26) morning, a deadly fire broke out near Baton Rouge's Zion City area, in a residential area off Plank Road.

A representative of the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says one person is reportedly dead in connection with the fire.

Officials confirmed that the blaze broke out shortly before 5 a.m., in the 4900 block of Packard Street, and was contained around 5:40 a.m.

Eyewitnesses told firefighters they saw a man run into the home while it was consumed in flames. Officials say they are currently attempting to confirm this piece of information.

The name of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.

Investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article will be updated as officials proceed with their investigation of the deadly fire.