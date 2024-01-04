46°
One person displaced after early Thursday morning fire that left home a total loss

4 hours 24 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2024 Jan 4, 2024 January 04, 2024 5:07 AM January 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire that happened early Thursday morning and left one person displaced.

Firefighters were seen at 4962 East Brookstown near Airline Highway around 4:30 a.m.. 

Crews were able to get the fire under control, and there were no injuries reported, but one person was displaced.

An investigation is ongoing to figure out what caused the fire. 

