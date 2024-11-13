One person dead after morning crash in Watson

WATSON – One person died in a crash on Cane Market Road, east of LA Highway 16, on Wednesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, someone noticed a crashed vehicle in the wooded area along the road around 6 a.m.





The crash occurred as 35-year-old James Ganey II was traveling westbound in a Ford F-150. Ganey was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a culvert, Louisiana State Police say.





The vehicle became airborne, began to rotate and the roof of the truck struck a large tree.





According to Louisiana State Police, Ganey was wearing a seat belt, however he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.





The crash was one of two that occurred on Wednesday morning. The other crash occurred on LA 44 in Ascension Parish around 5 a.m.