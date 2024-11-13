73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after morning crash in Watson

7 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, July 26 2017 Jul 26, 2017 July 26, 2017 3:09 PM July 26, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

WATSON – One person died in a crash on Cane Market Road, east of LA Highway 16, on Wednesday morning. 

According to Louisiana State Police, someone noticed a crashed vehicle in the wooded area along the road around 6 a.m. 

The crash occurred as 35-year-old James Ganey II was traveling westbound in a Ford F-150. Ganey was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a culvert, Louisiana State Police say.

The vehicle became airborne, began to rotate and the roof of the truck struck a large tree. 

According to Louisiana State Police, Ganey was wearing a seat belt, however he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. 

The crash was one of two that occurred on Wednesday morning. The other crash occurred on LA 44 in Ascension Parish around 5 a.m. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days