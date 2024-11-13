73°
Latest Weather Blog
One person dead after morning crash in Watson
WATSON – One person died in a crash on Cane Market Road, east of LA Highway 16, on Wednesday morning.
According to Louisiana State Police, someone noticed a crashed vehicle in the wooded area along the road around 6 a.m.
The crash occurred as 35-year-old James Ganey II was traveling westbound in a Ford F-150. Ganey was traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a culvert, Louisiana State Police say.
The vehicle became airborne, began to rotate and the roof of the truck struck a large tree.
According to Louisiana State Police, Ganey was wearing a seat belt, however he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.
The crash was one of two that occurred on Wednesday morning. The other crash occurred on LA 44 in Ascension Parish around 5 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball with huge signing day
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61