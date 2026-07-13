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One person critically injured in shooting at Jefferson Highway apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex along Jefferson Highway on Monday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting was reported at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments around 4:30 p.m.
The injured person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
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