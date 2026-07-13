Southern University's Department of Construction Management hosts Building Futures Summer Camp

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Department of Construction Management hosted a Building Futures Summer Camp on Monday at the P.B.S. Pinchback Engineering Building.

The program offers middle school students an opportunity to explore careers in construction and other related fields by offering hands-on learning experiences in construction, construction management, engineering, skilled trades, architecture and STEM disciplines.

Students engaged in hands-on construction projects, safety and tool training, blueprint reading and project planning while also gaining exposure to active construction projects.

The camp serves as an early step in a long-term workforce pipeline which connects students to future opportunities, including high school career exploration, dual enrollment, Southern University's Construction Management Program and careers in the industry.

The program will continue until Friday.