Documentary episode centered on Tangipahoa Parish jail set to air July 20

AMITE — A documentary series filmed inside the Tangipahoa Parish Jail is set to air on the Discovery Channel.

"120 Hours: Behind Bars" documents America's toughest jails over a five-day period. The production crew came to Amite at the end of April.

The episode featuring Tangipahoa Parish will air Monday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Season 2 of the series starts Monday.