Perkins Road Overpass project breaks ground

BATON ROUGE - A long-planned project aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle access near the Perkins Road Overpass is moving forward.

City leaders broke ground on a $2.9 million improvement project designed to create safer connections between nearby neighborhoods and the businesses along Perkins Road.

The project will add a multi-use pathway through the area, along with new signage, overhead lighting, bike racks and other improvements aimed at improving safety and accessibility.

For Baton Rouge resident Mark Martin, the changes will impact a route he already uses every day.

“I ride my bike every day,” Martin said.

Martin has lived in Baton Rouge for 26 years and regularly bikes through the Perkins Road Overpass area. He says the current layout can make his ride longer and less convenient.

“Well, it makes my ride from where I live downtown to this part of town shorter. I don’t have to go around and come down on Hillsdale or use to go around the lakes... but until the interstate's done, I can’t do that,” Martin said.

Once complete, the pathway will connect the residential area north of the overpass to nearby restaurants, grocery stores and retail businesses.

The project also includes a redesign of parking in the area, with plans for 41 marked parking spaces intended to create a more organized layout for customers and pedestrians.

Officials say the contractor is expected to begin work soon, with the project scheduled to take about 180 days to complete.

Martin says the improvements will make the area easier to travel through.

“It’s a quicker connection, safer. It’ll be more pleasant,” Martin said.