One person critical after shooting on Blackwell Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening on Blackwell Drive.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. near Howell Community Park. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene.

Sources say the victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical information.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.