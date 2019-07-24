80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person critical after shooting on Blackwell Drive

Wednesday, July 24 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening on Blackwell Drive.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. near Howell Community Park. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene.

Sources say the victim was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital in critical information.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.

