One more day of heavy thunderstorms

The threat for heavy rain will persist for one more day. Much improved conditions are anticipated for the end of the week into the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: More showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up overnight. Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy with lows near 70 degrees. Continuing the active weather into the first half of Wednesday, at least, highs will stay below 80 degrees. As has been the case for the last two days, any thunderstorms could produce torrential rain in a short time. Due to the grounds being saturated, low-lying, street and poor drainage flooding could begin quickly. Some of the storms may also produce gusty wind. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Wednesday afternoon for the possibility of 1 to 3 inches of additional rain. An isolated higher amount is possible.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/C4jKfTS6kP — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 11, 2021

Up Next: A nuisance front should push far enough south Wednesday night into Thursday to allow gradual clearing from north to south. This will setup a stretch of tranquil weather through the upcoming weekend. Thermometers will move from 3-5 degrees below average on Thursday to average by Sunday. For reference, averages are 85 and 64 respectively. Skies will be mostly clear over that period. The next rain should hold off until next Monday or Tuesday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The next upper level disturbance/s will ride over a stalled front along the central Gulf Coast tonight into Wednesday. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop across the forecast area as this occurs. With near record levels of moisture in the atmosphere, downpours can be expected with any thunderstorms through Wednesday evening. Cooler air arriving at the surface will keep the severe weather threat low, but a gusty storm or two is possible. By Thursday morning, the front will slide south taking the higher chances for rain with it. A much more stable air mass will arrive by Thursday afternoon. Strong dry air advection and increased subsidence will bring clearing skies and decreasing rain coverage. Temperatures will remain cooler than average due to some weak cold air advection with highs in the mid 70s to upper Thursday and Friday. Thursday night, temperatures should dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. This temperature pattern will continue through Saturday morning with some gradual moderation on subsequent highs. A surface ridge of high pressure will shift east on Sunday and onshore flow will take hold. However, thanks to continued stable air close to the surface, little more than some fair weather cumulus clouds will be able to develop through the weekend.

--Josh

