One killed, two injured after UTV accident in East Feliciana Parish Saturday

2 hours 11 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, June 05 2023 Jun 5, 2023 June 05, 2023 8:23 AM June 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NORWOOD - Law enforcement is investigating a UTV crash that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon. 

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. in Norwood. The UTV reportedly overturned between Highway 19 and nearby railroad tracks, killing one person and injuring two others. 

The victims' names and ages were not immediately made clear. 

The Norwood crash was the second deadly UTV crash Saturday, with the first happening early that morning and leaving a 3-year-old dead. 

