One killed, another hurt in shooting along Seville Avenue in Baker

2 hours 12 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 6:54 PM July 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - One person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a shooting along Seville Avenue in Baker on Monday. 

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. along Seville Avenue near Groom Road. 

Details surrounding the killing have not been released. 

The Baker Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. 

No more information was immediately available. 

