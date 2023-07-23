84°
One injured in stabbing near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a stabbing near Airline Highway Saturday morning.
Authorities say that the stabbing occurred on Gwenadele Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
