One injured in stabbing near Airline Highway

By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a stabbing near Airline Highway Saturday morning.

Authorities say that the stabbing occurred on Gwenadele Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

