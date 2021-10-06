64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in South Foster Drive crash

Wednesday, October 06 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A wreck on South Foster Drive left at least one person with injuries early Wednesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police were among the first responders who assisted at the scene of the crash, which happened near the intersection of Burgundy Avenue and Claycut Road.

Officials confirmed that one person was rushed to an area hospital shortly after the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m.

At this time, the condition of the injured individual is unknown and the circumstances surrounding the wreck have yet to be clarified.

This article will be updated as officials provide additional information. 

