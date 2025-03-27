75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue

1 hour 8 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 5:29 PM March 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Pembroke and 70th Avenue on Thursday, according to officials.

The shooting was reported around 4:18 p.m. The person's condition is currently unknown.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days