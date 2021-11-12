One injured in shooting at College Drive apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Capital area authorities responded to a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning on College Drive.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the incident occurred at Fairway View Apartments, within the 2200 block of College Drive, shortly before 5 a.m.

The wounded person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This article will be updated as additional information related to the shooting becomes available.