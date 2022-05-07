75°
One injured in overnight shooting on Pocasset St.

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 January 14, 2019 7:21 AM January 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say that one person was taken to the hospital following a Sunday night shooting.

The incident was reported before 11:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pocasset Street. Authorities say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

No further information was provided.

