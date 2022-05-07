75°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in overnight shooting on Pocasset St.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say that one person was taken to the hospital following a Sunday night shooting.
The incident was reported before 11:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pocasset Street. Authorities say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Trending News
No further information was provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4
-
Shoppers of Gardere strip mall nervous of returning after 3 people were...
-
Strange looking worms possibly wiggling into a yard near you
-
Woman learns suspect hid outside children's window while evading police in Capital...
-
Cottonwood Books closing down after 37 years of business
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4
-
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII Tournament
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004