One injured in early-morning shooting off Government Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting near Government Street early Friday morning.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said one victim was shot in the torso around 4 a.m. Friday on South 14th Street near Government.
There was no further information regarding a suspect or suspects or a possible motive.
