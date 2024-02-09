64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in early-morning shooting off Government Street

34 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, February 09 2024 Feb 9, 2024 February 09, 2024 7:36 AM February 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting near Government Street early Friday morning. 

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said one victim was shot in the torso around 4 a.m. Friday on South 14th Street near Government. 

Trending News

There was no further information regarding a suspect or suspects or a possible motive. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days