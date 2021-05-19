81°
One injured after SUV crashes into bank on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a bank Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the Hancock Whitney Bank on Greenwell Springs Road before 10 a.m. Authorities say one person transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.
The cause of the crash was not immediately released.
