One injured after SUV crashes into bank on Greenwell Springs Road

2 years 11 months 4 days ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 9:42 AM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a bank Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the Hancock Whitney Bank on Greenwell Springs Road before 10 a.m. Authorities say one person transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately released. 

