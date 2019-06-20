89°
One injured after 18-wheelers collide in Lafayette

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Police

LAFAYETTE - Authorities have reopened I-10 East in Lafayette after a morning crash.

The crash involved two 18-wheelers and happened before 9 a.m. between Louisiana Avenue and Breaux Bridge. At least one person was injured. 

Officials closed the roadway after the crash, but had it open again before 10:30 a.m.

