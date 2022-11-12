Latest Weather Blog
One dead, three injured from head on crash in East Feliciana Parish
SLAUGHTER - State Police are investigating a deadly crash after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead and three others injured in East Feliciana Parish.
According to police, the crash resulted in the death of 39-year-old Jason Herrin.
Investigators say Herrin was driving south on LA 67 before crossing the center line and hitting a Chevy Silverado head on from the north bound lane.
Herrin was properly restrained at the time of the crash but still suffered fatal injuries.
The driver of the Silverado was unrestrained and sustained moderate injuries. The other two passengers in the truck included another adult, who was also unrestrained, and a toddler who was properly restrained. All three people were taken to the hospital for minor to moderate injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
