43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one in critical condition after double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening

1 hour 28 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, January 26 2023 Jan 26, 2023 January 26, 2023 7:37 PM January 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue.

Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire, and the coroner was called out to the scene for one of the victims. The second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days