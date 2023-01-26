43°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, one in critical condition after double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue.
Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire, and the coroner was called out to the scene for one of the victims. The second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dysfunction at DCFS: Employee retired under cloud of controversy, rehired with pay...
-
LSU women's basketball makes trip to Angola
-
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
-
Surveillance video shows Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
-
Confirmed tornado tore through mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Tuesday night, sent...