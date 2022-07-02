79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, one critically injured after shooting on Iroquois Street

3 hours 18 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 02 2022 Jul 2, 2022 July 02, 2022 7:31 PM July 02, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed, and one person is in critical condition after a shooting on Iroquois Street Saturday evening.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of N 31st and Iroquois Streets. One victim died at the scene, and another person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days