One dead in shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage

ST. GEORGE - A man was shot to death in a Perkins Rowe parking garage on Monday evening.

Sources told WBRZ the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the garage behind the Cinemark movie theatre.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the shooting may have been self-inflicted, but the situation is under investigation.