One dead after two-vehicle crash on 4H Club Road near I-12 overpass

Friday, February 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on 4H Club Road near the I-12 overpass, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

One person was transported via AirMed for injuries sustained in the crash and later died at a local hospital. Officials say the deceased was female, but the identity will not be released tonight.

The crash investigation is still ongoing. 4H Club Road has since been re-opened.

