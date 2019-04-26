81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after truck crushes sports car on Jefferson Highway

3 hours 27 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 April 26, 2019 12:17 PM April 26, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- State police say they're on the scene of a deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday.

The crash was reported shortly after noon near the intersection of Jefferson and Antioch Road. An LSP spokesperson confirmed the crash involved two vehicles and left at least one person dead.

State police said the driver of the truck failed to yield before turning onto the highway and collided with the sports car. The truck driver reportedly sustained no injuries.

Officials have not said whether the driver will face charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days