Hammond Fire Department responds to two residential structure fires within one hour

HAMMOND — The Hammond Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires within one hour on Sunday.

According to the department, firefighters arrived at Flanagan's Way around 9 a.m. to find a duplex apartment on fire. The fire was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A second fire was reported on East Gate Drive around 9:50 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the residence to find a kitchen fire. The fire was extinguished by residents using a fire extinguisher. There were no reported injuries.