60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Fire Department responds to two residential structure fires within one hour

2 hours 11 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, February 22 2026 Feb 22, 2026 February 22, 2026 1:35 PM February 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Hammond Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires within one hour on Sunday. 

According to the department, firefighters arrived at Flanagan's Way around 9 a.m. to find a duplex apartment on fire. The fire was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Trending News

A second fire was reported on East Gate Drive around 9:50 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the residence to find a kitchen fire. The fire was extinguished by residents using a fire extinguisher. There were no reported injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days