One dead after triple-shooting in Mid-City New Orleans early Sunday

3 hours 48 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 19 2021 Sep 19, 2021 September 19, 2021 4:24 PM September 19, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - One person died, and two others were shot minutes after midnight in Mid-City New Orleans.

New Orleans Police Department said two males and one female were shot around 12:10 a.m. Sunday on Tulane Avenue.

Officers said the males were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, but the female was shot only once in the rear. One of the males died at a local hospital, but his name has not been released yet.

Anyone with information about this incident should call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.

