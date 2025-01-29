62°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after shooting results from verbal altercation in Kentwood
KENTWOOD - One person is dead after a shooting resulted from a verbal altercation at a gas station, according to the Kentwood Police Department.
ZyKerien Bickham, 24, died on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Bickham and three other people got into an argument inside the store for unknown reasons, when the four went into the parking lot and one of three people shot Bickham.
Trending News
Police say they have determined a possible identity of the three suspects, but will not release their names at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
30th Alzheimer's Educational Conference happening this week in the city
-
2une In Previews: 7th Annual Gumbo Run
-
Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes
-
LDWF: Four arrested in hunting license scam, lied about being disabled veterans
-
Louisiana leaders say the state has 'adequate resources' amid looming federal spending...