One dead after plane coming from Monroe crashed into Texas community

2 hours 10 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022
Source: KTRK
By: Sarah Lawrence

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is dead after the plane he was on with two others crashed into a mobile home community.

A plane coming into Houston from Tennessee stopped to refuel in Louisiana but had engine troubles right outside of an airport just miles from its destination, according to KTRK

According to the local fire marshal's office, about 75 gallons of aviation gas spilled from the plane before it crashed into large trees and ended up between two homes. 

Two men and one woman were reportedly on board the plane. Officials did not make it clear which of the occupants died.

