One dead after early Tuesday morning crash along I-10 westbound in Iberville Parish
WESTPORT — I-10 westbound was closed for several miles between La. 415/Lobdell and La. 3177/Butte La Rose on Tuesday morning due to a fatal accident in Iberville Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, a pickup truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash and became disabled in the westbound lanes of I-10 shortly before 2 a.m. Shortly after, a commercial box truck traveling westbound struck the disabled vehicle, ejecting the pickup truck driver.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, while the box truck driver sustained minor injuries.
By 5:25 a.m., the interstate had reopened.
LSP said the crash is still under investigation.
