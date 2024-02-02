55°
One dead after crash on Hooper Road Friday morning; impairment suspected in crash
CENTRAL - One person died after a two-vehicle collision on Hooper Road Friday morning, according to the Central Police Department.
Lucille Holwager, 71, of Denham Springs died after suffering severe injuries and being airlifted to the hospital.
The crash took place around 11:40 a.m. when the driver of a red Chevrolet Volt crossed the centerline and hit Holwager's vehicle head-on. The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.
