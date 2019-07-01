93°
One arrested, another on the run after burglary in Central
CENTRAL - Authorities are actively searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly ran into a wooded area Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office and police department responded to the scene around 2 p.m. near Hooper Road and Blackwater Road.
The Central Police Department tells WBRZ two burglary suspects fled law enforcement. One of the two suspects, identified as 33-year-old Gary Hooper, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
A portion of the roadway is blocked off while authorities investigate.
