One arrested after shot fired outside Livingston Parish Walmart
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is in custody and facing charges after allegedly firing a gun into the air outside the Watson Walmart Monday night.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Aristeo Borders, 18, was arrested for illegal discharge of a firearm and for aggravated assault with a firearm.
The shot was fired in the parking lot, but did not hit anyone or cause any damage.
Deputies said a fight among a group of five people preceded the gunfire.
