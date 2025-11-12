72°
On top of holiday programming, Manship Theatre opens theater to community partners like TedXBaton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre hosts more than movies and live musical performances.
Organizers at the downtown theater have opened the theater to corporate events, parties, as well as other events from local community partners like TedXBaton Rouge.
Director of Audience Services and Special Events Arisia Gilmore visited 2une In on Wednesday to share what kind of events the theater is looking to attract to its several spaces, including the Manship Theatre, The Gallery at Manship, the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre and the Hartley/Vey Studio Workshop.
