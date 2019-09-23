79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials to announce launch of MovEBR website, program

3 hours 5 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 6:24 AM September 23, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Following last year's vote on the MovEBR tax proposal and the approval of the budget, the transportation program enters a new phase Monday afternoon. 

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MovEBR team are set to announce the official beginning of the billion-dollar effort. A kickoff event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at McKay Automotive Technology Center at Baton Rouge Community College.

A 30-year, half-cent sales tax will fund part of the project that includes more than 70 plans for road improvement, drainage and traffic flow. 

Today, the city-parish is expected to reveal the official website and give disadvantaged businesses a chance to connect with contract managers for the project.

 

