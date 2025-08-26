Officials showcase new voting machines at Old Governor's Mansion

BATON ROUGE — Secretary of State Nancy Landry hosted a public demonstration at the Old Governor's Mansion Tuesday for one of a few new voting systems that will soon be tested for certification.

The new system is part of Landry's efforts to modernize Louisiana's voting machines and infrastructure.

Officials showcased the Hart Inter-Civic Verity Vanguard system at Tuesday's event.

Another demonstration will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 9.