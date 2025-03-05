Officials searching for missing 15-year-old in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN — Officials are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen at her home on March 4th.

Jayden Grant was last seen in the evening on March 4, 2025, at her home on Harry Brown Street in Port Allen. For reasons unknown, Grant left her house. It is unknown what she was wearing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Port Allen Police Department at (225) 343-5525 or West Baton Rouge Parish 911 Emergency Communications Center at (225) 490-8599.