One person dead after shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting at an off-campus apartment complex Wednesday morning that left one dead.

Sources said the shooting happened off Burbank Drive near Parker Boulevard at Lark Apartments shortly before 8 a.m..

Sources also confirmed the coroner was called and one person was reported to have died.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.

This is a developing story.