Officials responding to a pedestrian struck on Government street, one in critical condition

Sunday, December 08 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a pedestrian stuck on Government street. 

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 402 Government Street. Officials say the person is in critical condition. 

There are few details at the time.

