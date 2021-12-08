57°
Officials respond to fatal crash on Airline Highway (westbound) at Windsor Drive in LaPlace

1 hour 54 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, December 08 2021 Dec 8, 2021 December 08, 2021 8:13 AM December 08, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A fatal crash killed at least one person in LaPlace Wednesday morning.

Sources say the wreck occurred on Airline Highway (westbound) at Windsor Drive in LaPlace.  

Area traffic is delayed due to the tragic incident. 

