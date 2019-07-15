Officials release disturbing new details in killing of Baton Rouge icon

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a beloved Baton Rouge activist was suffocated before her body was found stuffed in the trunk of a car Friday.

New details released by the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office Monday suggest 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph died by asphyxiation. Her body was found in the trunk of her own vehicle Friday, on the dead-end Adams Ave. near N 20th.

Roberts-Joseph is well-known in the area for founding the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History back in 2001. She remained active at the museum throughout the years, also acting as its organizer.

She was not publicly identified until Saturday morning, as the entire region was bracing for Tropical Storm Barry. Despite the storm, detectives spent the weekend chasing possible leads and conducting interviews.

Investigators still have no possible suspects nor a motive in the killing. Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD.