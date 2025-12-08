53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arby's along Burbank Drive closes

2 hours 5 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, December 08 2025 Dec 8, 2025 December 08, 2025 7:39 AM December 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Arby's along Burbank Drive has closed. 

The restaurant, which opened in 2023, was located at 5947 Creek Centre Drive near Chick-fil-A and Atomic Burger. 

"We would like to thank everyone who patronized our location throughout the years. Unfortunately, we have closed this unit permanently," a sign in the sandwich fast food restaurant's door said.

Trending News

The sign points customers to visit the Denham Springs location on Rushing Road. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days