54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

45-year-old man killed in Sunday evening crash along U.S. 61 in Zachary

1 hour 45 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, December 08 2025 Dec 8, 2025 December 08, 2025 10:14 AM December 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — A 45-year-old Zachary man was killed in a car crash over the weekend. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, Calvin Turner was killed after the Sunday night crash along U.S. 61 at Port Hudson Plains Road. 

State troopers said that around 6 p.m., Turner was driving his truck along Port Hudson Plains when he was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 61, also known as Blues Highway. At the same time, a van was driving south on U.S. 61. Turner then entered the intersection without yielding and collided with the van. 

Turner was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was hospitalized with severe injuries. He later died in the hospital. 

Impairment is not suspected, troopers added. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days