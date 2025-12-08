45-year-old man killed in Sunday evening crash along U.S. 61 in Zachary

ZACHARY — A 45-year-old Zachary man was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Calvin Turner was killed after the Sunday night crash along U.S. 61 at Port Hudson Plains Road.

State troopers said that around 6 p.m., Turner was driving his truck along Port Hudson Plains when he was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 61, also known as Blues Highway. At the same time, a van was driving south on U.S. 61. Turner then entered the intersection without yielding and collided with the van.

Turner was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was hospitalized with severe injuries. He later died in the hospital.

Impairment is not suspected, troopers added.