Officials recover body of Livingston Parish man who drowned in Bogue Chitto River

FRANKLINTON - A man from Livingston Parish is one of two people who recently died in separate drowning incidents at a river in eastern Louisiana.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said the latest drowning happened Aug. 9 and involved a man from Livingston Parish who was tubing in the Bogue Chitto when he went into the water near the Highway 437 bridge. His body was recovered later that same day.

Another victim, a man from Jefferson Parish, disappeared in the river on Aug. 1 while swimming visiting a state park with family. His body was recovered downstream three days later.

Neither victim has been identified at this time, but officials said both men were unable to swim.